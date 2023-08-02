Advertise
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeking whereabouts of wanted fugitive

Charles Woodall
Charles Woodall(Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating wanted fugitive Charles Woodall.

Woodall is described as a black male, 5′6″, weighing around 165 lbs.

According to MCSO, Woodall is wanted for multiple felony fraud and theft charges. Court documents indicate that he forged a check at a Montgomery area financial institution and received stolen property valued at over $2,500.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Woodall.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Woodall, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

