More Central Alabama schools offering free breakfast and lunch for 2023-2024 school year

(MGN online)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As kids and teens across Central Alabama head back to school, many of their families won’t have to worry about paying for or packing meals this school year.

During the pandemic, meals were free to students between 2020-2021, with a lot of schools charging for meals again in 2022. But, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a lot of schools are now offering free breakfast and lunch.

Some of the school systems participating in CEP for the upcoming school year:

Autauga County Schools, Andalusia City Schools, Crenshaw County Schools, Dale County Schools, Elmore County Schools, Eufaula City Schools, Pike County Schools, and Troy City Schools

Parents will not have to complete free/reduced meal applications. All students will be eligible for breakfast or lunch free of charge. Students are welcome to continue to bring lunch to school if they choose. A la carte items are not included in the free meals.

According to the USDA’s website, this program allows schools in low-income areas to provide free breakfast and lunch and eliminate the burden of collecting applications for free or reduced meals. The goal is to allow students to have access to free nutritious meals with no stigma.

