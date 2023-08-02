Advertise
Oppressive humidity and storms eye return to Central Alabama

Today is entirely dry, but daily chanced for showers and storms exist starting tomorrow
Storms are possible each day starting Thursday.
Storms are possible each day starting Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry weather we saw yesterday will continue today thanks to the lower moisture and humidity levels. The humidity is still very much present; it’ll just be tolerable once again today. That should keep things entirely dry for the next 24 hours with a mix of sun and clouds.

A dry and hot day with tolerable humidity levels for today.
A dry and hot day with tolerable humidity levels for today.(WSFA 12 News)

The official forecast is calling for a high temperature around 96 degrees with heat indices peaking around 100. We can thank the tolerable humidity levels for keeping the heat indices in check this afternoon.

The pattern shifts to a more active one starting tomorrow. This will be a result of more moisture and higher levels of humidity. Look for a decent coverage of showers and thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon and evening. The current forecast has rain chances around 40%.

Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely each day starting Thursday.
Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely each day starting Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

More showers and storms will be around Friday, this weekend and early next week. No day will be a washout or feature areawide rain. That’s one thing we are pretty confident in saying. What we can’t say is who will get wet each day and exactly when.

It’s summer in Alabama, so it’s possible some towns see rain every day starting Thursday while others get a couple of dry days mixed in. The current rain chances are around 50% each day starting Friday.

It’s very likely these exact percentages will change at least somewhat as we get a better handle on how things will evolve each day. Don’t be shocked to see a day or two with rain chances around 60% or higher based on the latest forecast guidance we’ve looked at this morning.

It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees starting Thursday.
It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees starting Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will continue to be hot. Highs will be in the mid-90s each day through at least Saturday. Some upper 90s will also be possible if your town dodges the rain and storms. Starting Sunday we may see at least some lower 90s in the mix for highs.

When you factor in the excessively high humidity that will be returning, the afternoons will feature heat indices well over 100 degrees starting tomorrow. The overnights will feel more oppressive thanks to the higher humidity. Low temperatures will be around 75-77 degrees each night.

