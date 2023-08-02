Overcoming Poverty: Helping Alabama’s homeless

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are more than 500,000 Americans who are considered homeless, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Advocates say the inability to afford housing is a key factor in homelessness. And it is no different for those who do not have a place to call home in the River Region.

Breonna Alexander knows what it’s like to be homeless.

“I lost housing a few years back and ended up in a shelter with my kids,” she said.

She said while in that shelter she took advantage of every resource available to get back on her feet and provide for her family.

“I own my own home now and my own businesses. And so if you use the help that is given to you the way that it is intended to be, you’ll be able to prosper,” said Alexander.

Now, as the assistant program director at the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, she helps others.

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” said Alexander.

The 2023 Point-in-Time count conducted by MACH shows Montgomery County has 155 people in emergency shelters, 63 in transitional shelters and 127 unsheltered, meaning they are living in cars or on the streets.

According to HUD Exchange, factors like no rental history, poor rental history, no income, insufficient savings, poor credit history and sporadic employment are all housing barriers for those facing homelessness.

“There are hundreds of people literally homeless in this city, every single night,” said MACH Executive Director Lydia Pickett.

The need for help is growing. According to MACH, there were more than 17,000 calls made to 211 in its coverage area in 2021. The 211 phone number connects residents with community services. About 35% of the calls were related to housing assistance.

In 2022, the number of calls increased to more than 20,000.

Pickett said there is a shortage of affordable housing across Alabama, making the problem even worse.

“We just need more housing. And we need a way that people who have messed up credit and criminal background and other types of obstacles and hindrances, we need a way for them to easily have access to housing,” she said.

MACH’s Housing Assistance Program helps people and families who are homeless, facing eviction or don’t have consistent housing. It provides financial support with move-in expenses, rental and utility bills, budgeting and even education.

“They have intelligence, they have everything that the people around us have. We just can’t see it because all we see is homeless,” said Pickett.

Pickett said there needs to be more services and solutions to help the homeless population. She said that starts with seeing the homeless in a different light.

“If people would be willing to hire people who don’t have a sterling background and don’t know what a resume is, but they’re willing to come to work and do the work, I think if we can just open up our minds,” she said.

As for Alexander, she got that opportunity and hopes her success story inspires both the homeless and those with the ability to help. She said we are all part of the solution.

“A lot of times when we think of someone as homeless, and we think of them as poor dressed, poor hygiene and things like that, but it can be anybody,” said Alexander.

“It could be you, and because everybody experiencing homelessness belongs or belonged to somebody at some point in time,” said Pickett.

Transportation and obtaining Social Security cards and identification are all additional barriers the homeless face. MACH also helps with those.

Last year, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services, like legal support.

