Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy

FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.(CDC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Central Florida has become a hotspot for an ancient disease.

The area has reported some of the highest rates of leprosy in the nation, according to a research letter recently published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases

Central Florida accounted for 81% of the cases in Florida and nearly 1 out of 5 leprosy cases nationwide.

Also known as Hansen’s disease, leprosy is caused by a bacteria that attacks nerves under the skin.

Telltale symptoms include lesions and rashes that are numb or lack sensation.

Experts said they are not sure how the difficult-to-catch disease spreads but said it requires prolonged close contact with someone who has untreated leprosy over many months.

Roughly 95% of people’s immune systems are genetically programmed to resist it.

Leprosy is rare in the United States.

According to the World Health Organization, just 159 cases of leprosy were reported nationwide in 2020 compared to 200,000 new cases around the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner and operator of JT Holladay Farms is searching for answers after 54 of his cows died...
Crenshaw County farmer seeks answers after 54 of his cows die suspiciously
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
From Friday night to early Monday morning, the city saw 7 shootings with 10 people injured.
‘Put the guns down’: Montgomery police call for peace following violent weekend
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is recovering following a recent health concern.
Sen. Britt recovering following medical scare
Former Montgomery police officer Matt Mara is battling cancer.
Fundraiser money pours in as former Montgomery police officer battles cancer

Latest News

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Jury resumes deliberations over death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
File image
Selma police investigating Clark Elementary burglary
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Hundreds report bright light, loud noise from suspected meteor in mountains of Kentucky