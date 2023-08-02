Advertise
Ribbon cut on new Tallassee High School

Grand Opening
Grand Opening(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - After 1,485 days of planning and work, students at Tallassee High school will finally get to learn in their new state-of-the-art school.

Special guests like Gov. Kay Ivey and state Superintendent Eric Mackey were at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating what this new school will mean for students in the area.

“Being able to let my teachers start moving in, the smiles, the excitement they had, it brought a smile to my heart and almost a tear to my eye.” said Tallassee High School Principal Drew Glass.

But while teachers and students are excited to be in their new school, they say the past two years taught them patience.

“When you’re in a mobile unit and on top of each other, you don’t have space,” said Glass.

Senior and now student council president Allison Johnson said students have so many plans for the new school year now that they have a place to call their own.

“We just plan to have more unity as a student body. With being spread out, we also felt like it was just different class and we just want to be a big student body together,” said Johnson.

The new school has an auditorium big enough for students and guests, a choral and band room, laboratories and a common room.

It was all made possible from the increased sales tax and a bond provided by the governor.

“Tallassee’s a small community, much like I grew up in, and people are very close to one another. , and it was great to hear the choir this morning in that wonderful auditorium that can seat probably the whole student body for the first time,” Ivey said. “We need all of our students well-educated so they can meet the challenges of the future. And we want them all to be able to get a good-paying job and be able to support their families and enjoy this great state.”

Classes will be in session for the first time Tuesday.

