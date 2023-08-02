‘Saturday of Speed’ happening at MMS this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being rained out in July, Montgomery Motor Speedway looks to bring the action back to the track this weekend with the “Saturday of Speed.”

The Show Me The Money Pro Late Models return to the track in twin 70-lap features. Through three races this season, Chris Tullis is leading the standings by just two points over Bryson Shaffer. Montgomery native Hunter Robbins is sitting third in the standings, tied with Chase Spradlin, 24 points out of the top spot.

In addition to the pro late model action, the Blacksheep Woodlands Late Model Sportsman will be back in what is sure to be an exciting 40-lap feature. Also, the Shelby Concrete Street Stocks will be running their rescheduled Rumble by the River 50 lap feature that you won’t want to miss.

It is also autograph night at the track, which means race fans will have to chance to meet their favorite drivers from around the southeast.

The pit gates open at noon on Saturday, and the grandstands open at 5 p.m. Qualifying is set to start promptly at 6 p.m. and the racing action will begin at 7 p.m.

Schedule and PLM entry link for Saturday of Speed August 5th. PLM teams qualifying order will be reverse of how you enter the event. https://montgomerymotorspeedway.wufoo.com/forms/r1hkwuqg0qkgd13/ Posted by Montgomery Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

