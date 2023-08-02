Advertise
Selma police investigating Clark Elementary burglary

File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at Clark Elementary School the morning of July 30.

According to a Facebook post by the Selma PD, on July 30, officers were dispatched to Clark Elementary in reference to an alarm. Once on the scene, officers witnessed a male subject running in the area and a computer outside near the building. Officers also noticed that the building had an unsecured door and began clearing the building.

The Selma Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place this morning at Clark Elementary School. On...

Posted by Selma Police Department on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Inside the school, officers found damaged property and ransacked rooms throughout the school.

The Selma Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying these suspects.

If you have ant information regarding this event, contact the Selma Police Department.

