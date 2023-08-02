Selma police investigating Clark Elementary burglary

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at Clark Elementary School the morning of July 30.

According to a Facebook post by the Selma PD, on July 30, officers were dispatched to Clark Elementary in reference to an alarm. Once on the scene, officers witnessed a male subject running in the area and a computer outside near the building. Officers also noticed that the building had an unsecured door and began clearing the building.

The Selma Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place this morning at Clark Elementary School. On... Posted by Selma Police Department on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Inside the school, officers found damaged property and ransacked rooms throughout the school.

The Selma Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying these suspects.

If you have ant information regarding this event, contact the Selma Police Department.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.