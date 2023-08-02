Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy football opens fall camp Wednesday

Watson Gunnar
Watson Gunnar(Mark P Drisocll | Troy University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy football opens fall camp on Wednesday morning on the grass practice fields behind Trojan Arena. The Trojans return 19 starters from last year’s Sun Belt championship squad and welcome a plethora of impact players across all positions for head coach Jon Sumrall’s second season.

“Heading into training camp, I feel like we have a long and athletic team,” Sumrall said. “We have some individuals who have grown themselves the last several months to help the team. The question marks we have to answer is the lack of experience in certain spots. Addressing who is going to step up and provide depth at other positions, and then making sure this team is cohesive, tough, and plays hard for each other.”

Troy opens camp with experience in key positions, with quarterback Gunnar Watson back for his senior campaign carrying 27 career starts into the season and junior running back Kimani Vidal returning after a 1,100-yard, 10-touchdown season. Defensively, cornerback Reddy Steward, bandits Javon Solomon and Richard Jibunor, and safety Dell Pettus are all expected to be leaders for a unit that was one of the best in the country last year.

“I am extremely excited about the challenges ahead because of the number of new players we have,” Sumrall said. “This is a very different team than last year; they are younger and less proven, but a group that I believe is talented and has tremendous ability.”

Troy Football Fall Camp Schedule

Dates & Times Subject to Change

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 4 – 9:40-11:15 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 5 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 7 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 10 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 11 – 9:40-11:15 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 12 - 9:40-11:40 a.m. (Scrimmage)
  • Monday, Aug. 14 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 15 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 16 – CLASSES START
  • Thursday, Aug. 17 – 4-6 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 18 – 4-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 19 - 9:40-11:40 a.m. (Scrimmage) / 1-3 p.m. (Fan Day) / 7 p.m. (Football Kickoff Party)
  • Monday, Aug. 21 – Traditional Game Week Schedule

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner and operator of JT Holladay Farms is searching for answers after 54 of his cows died...
Crenshaw County farmer seeks answers after 54 of his cows die suspiciously
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
From Friday night to early Monday morning, the city saw 7 shootings with 10 people injured.
‘Put the guns down’: Montgomery police call for peace following violent weekend
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is recovering following a recent health concern.
Sen. Britt recovering following medical scare
Former Montgomery police officer Matt Mara is battling cancer.
Fundraiser money pours in as former Montgomery police officer battles cancer

Latest News

We’re told subscribers have the opportunity to gain access to exclusive fan experiences,...
“Yea Alabama” NIL subscribers will have access to autograph sessions after Alabama fan day
Troy athletics director discusses Trojans' status - part 1
Troy athletics director discusses Trojans' status - Part 2
Troy athletics director discusses Trojans' status - part 1
Troy athletics director discusses Trojans' status - Part 1
ASU football team returns for fall camp
ASU football team returns for fall camp