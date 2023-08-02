Troy football opens fall camp Wednesday

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy football opens fall camp on Wednesday morning on the grass practice fields behind Trojan Arena. The Trojans return 19 starters from last year’s Sun Belt championship squad and welcome a plethora of impact players across all positions for head coach Jon Sumrall’s second season.

“Heading into training camp, I feel like we have a long and athletic team,” Sumrall said. “We have some individuals who have grown themselves the last several months to help the team. The question marks we have to answer is the lack of experience in certain spots. Addressing who is going to step up and provide depth at other positions, and then making sure this team is cohesive, tough, and plays hard for each other.”

Troy opens camp with experience in key positions, with quarterback Gunnar Watson back for his senior campaign carrying 27 career starts into the season and junior running back Kimani Vidal returning after a 1,100-yard, 10-touchdown season. Defensively, cornerback Reddy Steward, bandits Javon Solomon and Richard Jibunor, and safety Dell Pettus are all expected to be leaders for a unit that was one of the best in the country last year.

“I am extremely excited about the challenges ahead because of the number of new players we have,” Sumrall said. “This is a very different team than last year; they are younger and less proven, but a group that I believe is talented and has tremendous ability.”

Troy Football Fall Camp Schedule

Dates & Times Subject to Change

Wednesday, Aug. 2 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 – 9:40-11:15 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 7 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 – 9:40-11:15 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 - 9:40-11:40 a.m. (Scrimmage)

Monday, Aug. 14 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – 9:40-11:40 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – CLASSES START

Thursday, Aug. 17 – 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 – 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 - 9:40-11:40 a.m. (Scrimmage) / 1-3 p.m. (Fan Day) / 7 p.m. (Football Kickoff Party)

Monday, Aug. 21 – Traditional Game Week Schedule

