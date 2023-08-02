Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for some bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored tortilla chips.

According to the FDA, the chips could potentially contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips.

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags that were distributed at retail stores and vending machines in Pennsylvania.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

The specific recalled product information includes:

Product Description Size UPC Code Date &

Manufacturing Code Doritos Nacho

Cheese Flavored

Tortilla Chips 1 oz. 0 28400 09089 6 Must have BOTH

Guaranteed Fresh Date Of

26 Sept 2023

AND

Manufacturing Code/

Time Stamp

465218034

X 22:47 - 22:54 Doritos Nacho

Cheese Flavored

Tortilla Chips

Party Size 14.5 oz 0 28400 51779 9 Must have BOTH

Guaranteed Fresh Date Of

26 Sept 2023

AND

EITHER one of the following

Two Manufacturing Codes/

Time Stamps

465218037

X 22:47 - 22:59

465218137

X 23:00 - 23:06

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat should not eat it and throw it away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.