WSFA to air Atlanta Falcons preseason game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The NFL season is getting underway, and WSFA is excited to announce that we will be airing the Atlanta Falcons first preseason game on Aug 11 against the Miami Dolphins.

The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug 11.

Even though it’s a preseason game, it’s still an important one to young players and the coaching staff. The Falcons coaching staff will closely monitor players’ on-field performance to fill the depth chart ahead of the regular season. The team is coming off a disappointing 7-10 season that only saw one win on the road but ended on a positive note with a two-game winning streak.

Due to NFL coverage, there will be no 6 p.m. newscast on television. However, we will still provide a 6 p.m. newscast on our news app and website.

