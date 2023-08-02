Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WSFA to air Atlanta Falcons preseason game

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass the ball during the NFL football...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass the ball during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)(Alex Slitz | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The NFL season is getting underway, and WSFA is excited to announce that we will be airing the Atlanta Falcons first preseason game on Aug 11 against the Miami Dolphins.

The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug 11.

Even though it’s a preseason game, it’s still an important one to young players and the coaching staff. The Falcons coaching staff will closely monitor players’ on-field performance to fill the depth chart ahead of the regular season. The team is coming off a disappointing 7-10 season that only saw one win on the road but ended on a positive note with a two-game winning streak.

Due to NFL coverage, there will be no 6 p.m. newscast on television. However, we will still provide a 6 p.m. newscast on our news app and website.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner and operator of JT Holladay Farms is searching for answers after 54 of his cows died...
Crenshaw County farmer seeks answers after 54 of his cows die suspiciously
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
From Friday night to early Monday morning, the city saw 7 shootings with 10 people injured.
‘Put the guns down’: Montgomery police call for peace following violent weekend
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is recovering following a recent health concern.
Sen. Britt recovering following medical scare
Former Montgomery police officer Matt Mara is battling cancer.
Fundraiser money pours in as former Montgomery police officer battles cancer

Latest News

The Pro football Hall of Fame class of 2023 poses during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the...
WSFA to air NFL Hall of Fame Game Thursday night
Watson Gunnar
Troy football opens fall camp Wednesday
Montgomery Motor Speedway is all set to host the "Saturday of Speed" this weekend.
‘Saturday of Speed’ happening at MMS this weekend
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a baseball...
Tigers reach deal with Dodgers, but Detroit LHP Eduardo Rodriguez exercises no-trade clause