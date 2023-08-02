WSFA to air NFL Hall of Fame Game Thursday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA will be airing the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game this Thursday night between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m., being preceded by pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Due to NFL coverage, there will be no 6 p.m. newscast on television. However, we will still provide a 6 p.m. newscast on our news app and website.

The Hall of Fame Game is an annual NFL exhibition game held in Canton, OH. It is held the weekend of the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

For those hoping to see Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform for the first time, you will have to wait a little bit longer. It was announced earlier this week by the team that both Rodgers and Deshaun Watson will be sitting this one out.

Last season’s game featured the Las Vegas Raiders defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11

