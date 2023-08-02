Advertise
“Yea Alabama” NIL subscribers will have access to autograph sessions after Alabama fan day

We’re told subscribers have the opportunity to gain access to exclusive fan experiences,...
We’re told subscribers have the opportunity to gain access to exclusive fan experiences, content and other things with 100% of subscriptions fees going directly to UA student athletes.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) -For years, the University of Alabama has relied on big boosters to help them financially. Now, the everyday fan can get involved in the new era of name, image and likeness.

“Yea Alabama” is the University’s NIL entity. There after different levels of subscriptions fans can take part in to help Alabama student athletes cultivate and harness their name, image and likeness opportunities.

Subscribers have the opportunity to gain access to exclusive fan experiences, content and other things with 100% of subscriptions fees going directly to UA student athletes.

“I think it helps their quality of life and enable to enhance their experiences while they are student athletes at the University of Alabama. This is a way for the common with a relatively minimal investment per year to endure the future of Alabama athletics,” Suttles said.

Alabama Fan day is Saturday, August 5. It’s free but only those subscribed to “Yea Alabama” will have access to the autograph session afterwards. You can learn more about it here: https://www.yea-alabama.com/

