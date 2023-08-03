Biscuits split doubleheader with M-Braves

PEARL, Miss. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (51-47) took Game 1 of the doubleheader by a score of 3-1, but the Mississippi Braves (44-53) used a late rally to jump ahead 3-2 and steal Game 2 on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park.

Montgomery struck first with a sacrifice fly from Evan Edwards and an RBI-double from Johan Lopez to make the score 2-0 in the second inning. It was the fourth double and ninth RBI of the season for Lopez, who was transferred to the Biscuits from the FCL Rays on July 19.

The next run would be scored in the sixth inning when Simon reached home off another sacrifice fly from Edwards, making it 3-0 in favor of the Butter and Blue. Edwards brought in his 43rd RBI of the season with the sacrifice, which is the second most by an active Biscuit this season.

Mason Montgomery (4-3) dominated on the mound for the Biscuits, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six scoreless innings pitched. The lefty leads the team in strikeouts with 112 and could potentially move into the top five for the Southern League.

Similar to the night before, Mississippi gained momentum in the final frame when Drew Campbell fired an RBI-single to center field. With two runners in scoring position and the go-ahead run at the plate, Jeff Belge struck out Beau Philip to secure the victory in Game 1.

Montgomery earned the win while Alan Rangel (1-12) took the loss, as the Biscuits officially took the series from early July and extended their win streak to three games.

Game 2 saw the Braves strike first against Patrick Wicklander and the Biscuits with an RBI-single from Arden Pabst. On the other side, Hayden Deal allowed only two hits and a walk in four scoreless innings pitched to keep the score at 1-0.

Deal’s departure allowed Montgomery to break through in the fifth inning after Nate Soria hit into a fielder’s choice and Johan Lopez advanced home on a throwing error by Luke Waddell. Junior Caminero found himself in a rundown between first and second not long after, allowing Soria enough time to score before being tagged out as the Biscuits took the 2-1 advantage.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Jesse Franklin V fired an RBI-single into right field and tied the game at two runs apiece. Tyler Tolve was caught in a rundown during the play but managed to make it home as the Braves took a 3-2 lead.

Kyle Wilcox (2-3) looked to finish off the Biscuits in the top of the seventh, and the righty did just that to seal the 3-2 defeat for the Butter and Blue. Wilcox earned the win while Carlos Garcia (3-1) took the loss as Montgomery failed to record an RBI during the contest.

The Biscuits and the Braves return on Thursday, August 3 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Cole Wilcox (2-8) for Montgomery against Nolan Kingham (1-0) for Mississippi.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

