Gov. Ivey announces first step in improving Shorter wastewater system

((AP Photo/Vasha Hunt))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced a $146,880 grant as a first step in helping the town of Shorter improve its wastewater system and correct deficiencies.

The grant, which is from the Appalachian Regional Commission, will assist the town in assessing its sewage plant, including detecting any possible leakage from the system’s wastewater treatment lagoon.

“Every Alabama municipality should strive to provide the most efficient sanitary service and wastewater facility to best serve its residents,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to announce these funds to allow the town of Shorter to perform necessary preliminary work to improve its wastewater service.”

ARC funds will be used to conduct an engineering assessment of the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The system serves nearly 200 households and 22 businesses.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama.

“For more than 50 years, the Appalachian Regional Commission has been providing invaluable assistance to Alabama towns and communities within its region,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to be in partnership with this program that has helped with infrastructure improvements and other worthwhile projects.”

Gov. Ivey notified Shorter Mayor Willie Mae Powell that the grant had been approved. The town of Shorter has pledged $36,720 in local funds for the project.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Macon County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

