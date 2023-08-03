Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Governor Ivey awards $1.2M to install electric vehicle charging stations at 5 sites

FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after the Republican's reelection victory,...
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after the Republican's reelection victory, Nov. 8, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey began her second full term on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, with her inauguration.((AP Photo/Vasha Hunt))
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEHNIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.2 million to provide charging stations for electric vehicles at five locations in Alabama.

The grants are awarded to help Alabama be ready as more electric vehicles are purchased, and travel the state highways.

“As more electric cars and trucks, including many models produced by Alabama car manufacturers, make their way onto Alabama roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” Gov. Ivey said. “Our goal is to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are located not only along the interstate system, but on other major highway arteries throughout the state.”

Funds for all the projects came from appropriations by the Alabama Legislature under the state Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Program. The grants target well-traveled highway systems away from the interstates or busy locations. Most of the latest awards are in locations along Alabama’s highway system on the state’s eastern corridor.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

“These grants are part of a plan to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are located along heavily traveled roads to give motorists alternative routes to the interstate system if they wish,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Governor Ivey and the many partners in this program.”

Those awarded grants and their locations are:

Gadsden

$180,965 to Ira Phillips Inc. to install two charging stations at the city of Gadsden parking lot (next to the Museum of Art/Center for Cultural Arts), 515 Broad St.

Wedowee

$180,424 awarded to Allen Oil Co. of Sylacauga to install a two-bay charging station at Allen’s Food Mart, 1308 Main Street (U.S. Highway 431.)

Phenix City

$263,511 awarded to Catcard LLC to install a two-bay charging area at Burger King, 1135 E. U.S. 280 Bypass.

Montgomery (County)

$461,700 to the Montgomery County Commission to install eight charging stations at Montgomery Whitewater, 1100 Maxwell Boulevard in the city of Montgomery.

Dothan

$118,974 awarded to the city of Dothan to install two charging station at James Oates Park, 798 Campbellton Highway.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane has crashed just off U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka.
Small plane crashes near U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 000 block of West South Boulevard on Aug. 2,...
Juvenile critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman
Chair of Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission resigns

Latest News

MPD was led in a pursuit midday Friday in Montgomery.
Stolen vehicle chase ends on Vaughn Lane in Montgomery
Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New...
Trump set for Friday Montgomery visit for ALGOP’s Summer Dinner
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Alabama's capital city Friday.
Donald Trump coming to Montgomery Friday night
Sea surface temperatures are running warmer than normal across the Atlantic Basin.
CSU predicting active 2023 hurricane season
Cooking with the GM: Spaghetti and meatballs