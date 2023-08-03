Advertise
Inside the new Pike County judicial complex

Pike County used to have the oldest facilities in the state. Now, they have the newest jail and the newest concept of a judicial center.
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike County has been using the oldest county jail in the state, but on Aug. 14, the jail and courthouse officially moves to their new home on North Three Notch Street in Troy.

“The entire top wall all the way around the jail was about to fall and fall into the top of the jail,” said Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas.

The original county jail was built back in 1957 to fit 40 men, while the jail currently houses 126 with limited space for women.

Just across the parking lot, the courthouse built in 1959, is also too small.

“The concept of a judicial center, the fact that you bring together law enforcement, the courts, and the prosecutors, it’s not only a more efficient system but I think it’s going to be better for the public at large,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The center is now home to four courtrooms, a forensic lab, an evidence room, and the latest security systems to keep the public, employees, and inmates safe.

The county invested in a scanning system that officers say is higher tech than the ones used in airports.

“Scanner ran roughly $150,000. It’s a body scanner. That’s very important you know, there are jails all over the country where you see they have a gun, knife or paraphernalia, phones or whatever into the jail. This should eliminate all that,” said Thomas.

The jail has multiple cells with different levels of security. There is also a kitchen, laundry room, medical rooms, outside exercise rooms, and a tunnel to get inmates to and from the courtroom and their cells.

