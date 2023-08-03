Juvenile critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a shooting Wednesday evening left a juvenile in critical condition.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the male victim in the 000 block of West South Boulevard after responding to the shooting call at about 6:20 p.m. She said he had a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman said some people of interest were taken into custody. Investigators are working to determine their involvement.

No other information was available as the investigation continues.

