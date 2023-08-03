Advertise
Major progress made in Grady Wilkes’ capital murder trial jury selection

(Press pool photo)
By Justin Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The capital murder trial for 32-year-old Grady Wilkes is underway. Wilkes is facing charges of shooting three police officers, killing one, Officer William Buechner, and injuring the others. The incident happened in 2019, and the trial began with jury selection on Monday, July 31.

As jury selection continued, there was major progress in the jury selection process. At the beginning of the week, the legal teams started with a group of 140 plus jurors, and now the group is down to 65. The difference in from other days is the line of questioning from the prosecutors and defense.

Wilkes is charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence. The prosecutors and defense teams have finished asking the jurors whether they would support or oppose the death penalty of life in prison without parole.

After the lunch break, the legal teams brought every potential juror back and began asking them new questions as a group. These new questions were more general, like what crime shows they like, how they feel towards police officers, what they know about gun laws, and if they have served in the military or have a spouse or family member who has served.

Wilkes served in the Alabama National Guard in the past. Therefore, questions like those are important and are expected to play a role in the trial in the next two weeks.

