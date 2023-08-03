Montgomery non-profit holds 5th annual School Supply Giveaway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -A local non-profit is giving away school supplies Thursday to help everyone prepare for the new school year. The Blue Heart Foundation 334 will be giving away all the things students need in the classroom - pencils, markers, notebooks, rulers, calculators, backpacks, etc. All of the supplies were donated by businesses and organizations in and around Montgomery.

This is the 5th Annual Crystal Johnson School Supply Giveaway. The Founder of the Blue Heart Foundation 334 started this as a way to honor a family friend who passed away from Lupus.

The School Supply Giveaway will run 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Eastdale Mall near the skating rink. Any supplies left over will be donated to schools in the area.

Learn more about the Blue Heart Foundation 334 on its Facebook page here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.