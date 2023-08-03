Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery non-profit holds 5th annual School Supply Giveaway

Blue Heart Foundation 334
Blue Heart Foundation 334(Blue Heart Foundation 334)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -A local non-profit is giving away school supplies Thursday to help everyone prepare for the new school year. The Blue Heart Foundation 334 will be giving away all the things students need in the classroom - pencils, markers, notebooks, rulers, calculators, backpacks, etc. All of the supplies were donated by businesses and organizations in and around Montgomery.

This is the 5th Annual Crystal Johnson School Supply Giveaway. The Founder of the Blue Heart Foundation 334 started this as a way to honor a family friend who passed away from Lupus.

The School Supply Giveaway will run 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Eastdale Mall near the skating rink. Any supplies left over will be donated to schools in the area.

Learn more about the Blue Heart Foundation 334 on its Facebook page here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Two Alabama Department of Corrections inmates hit by car, killed while working
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 000 block of West South Boulevard on Aug. 2,...
Juvenile critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are looking for the person who shot a motorist in the 5200 block of Vaughn...
$12,500 reward offered for info on Montgomery roadway shooting
Alabama tax rebate
More money in your pocket: What Alabamians need to know about the upcoming tax rebate checks
Panhandlers who refuse to obey Alabama law enforcement can now face more serious consequences,...
Law targeting panhandling, loitering on Alabama roads now in effect

Latest News

She is replacing Dr. Anthony Fauci who stepped down from the position in 2022. Dr. Marrazzo is...
UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo to replace Dr. Fauci as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
WSFA 12 News hosted a telethon Wednesday to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region.
$65,500 raised in WSFA telethon for Boys & Girls Clubs
Grand Opening
Ribbon cut on new Tallassee High School
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 000 block of West South Boulevard on Aug. 2,...
Juvenile critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting