Overcoming Poverty: Montgomery taking steps to address homelessness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have traveled in Montgomery, you may have seen people camping out under bridges or along roadways near Taylor Road, Ann Street or the Boulevard. Hundreds of people in Montgomery are on the streets on any given night because they are homeless.

City officials say they are doing their part to address the issue of homelessness and find solutions.

“It was a priority for our administration because we want to be fair to everyone, regardless of their circumstances,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

Reed created the Mayor’s Task Force on Addressing Homelessness as part of the Envision Montgomery 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Its purpose is clear.

“Not only help out those that are experiencing temporary homelessness, but also those that are experiencing it long-term, to help them get back on their feet, to find out what resources are needed, and how we can be part of the solution.”

Reed said they have seen tremendous success in a short amount of time. He said bringing that team together has helped them devise an action plan.

The mayor said they have already begun work and are talking with the MAP Center about a consolidated homeless center. He said it would be a “one-stop shop” where homeless people can get resources for either temporary, short-term or long term-needs.

The city is also meeting the homeless where they are. As part of the homeless cleanup efforts, the city goes out to areas where the homeless stay to let them know about available resources.

“Whatever type of health services that they may need, whatever type of food issues they may have, as well as how do we connect them to a place that will provide a roof over their head,” said Reed.

But the mayor admits finding that housing is an issue. He said he would like to create more affordable housing options for the homeless.

“What we’re trying to do is to find out how we can use programming like palette homes, how we can use programs like tiny homes, to assist them as part of a more overarching theme of creating more affordable housing in our community,” said Reed.

These are things other states like Hawaii are already doing. Kimo Carvalho, the executive director of HomeAid Hawaii, said that state probably ranks in the top three in terms of most homelessness per capita than any state in the country.

HomeAid Hawaii is a nonprofit developer that develops housing for those who are homeless and at risk of homelessness. The organization is helping build tiny home villages where communities are made up of tiny homes with shared amenities. Carvalho said these include shared facilities like kitchens and restrooms, plus shared structures and community centers.

“You bring people out of their homes, you create this community setting that really helps people’s ability to heal and recover out of trauma,” said Carvalho.

He said these spaces play an important role in getting homeless people out of parks, under bridges and in front of businesses.

“Housing used to be thought of as sort of a step ladder in a continuum of housing. And again, we just need to fill this missing middle housing that hasn’t been built across the country for the last few decades,” he said.

HomeAid receives funding from state and local governments as well as the private sector.

In Montgomery, Reed said they are looking at success stories from other cities.

“We’re going to continue to take that approach to making sure that we address this issue responsibly and respectfully,” he said.

Reed said Montgomery has secured funding for several mobile hygiene units. These give those experiencing homelessness a place to take a shower and wash their clothes. Those are expected to roll out at the end of the month and be positioned across the city.

The mayor said they will continue to go after grants and put money into the city’s budget to address the issue of homelessness. He said the city is also moving forward with establishing a special unit from the police department to help business owners dealing with panhandlers. And they are working to put a different type of crisis intervention team in place to assist the police.

One possible contributing factor for more people being on the streets is there are fewer shelter beds available. The Salvation Army served as a shelter for years, but it had to relocate to make room for Montgomery Whitewater on Maxwell Boulevard. The Salvation Army is temporarily located in the MAP Center. Right now, the Salvation Army only offers emergency shelter through hotels and other resources.

The Friendship Mission in Montgomery is the only overnight shelter, but the shelter says they are at capacity and are in desperate need of funding to expand their programs.

