Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

A return to above normal rain chances

Showers and thunderstorms are possible at just about any point beginning later today
Back to a stormy pattern
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry weather we have enjoyed so far this week will come to an end over the next 24 hours. That’s because the pattern is shifting to a more active one featuring numerous opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.

Roughly the western half of the area will experience heat indices well over 100 degrees today.
Roughly the western half of the area will experience heat indices well over 100 degrees today.(WSFA 12 News)

This will be a result of more moisture, higher levels of humidity and disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It does appear the showers and storms will stay away from Central Alabama today despite previous forecasts mentioning a chance of rain.

Highs will easily push into the middle and upper 90s thanks to the drier forecast. Due to the higher humidity in place, it will feel like it’s over 100 degrees everywhere. Areas generally along and west of I-65 will have heat indices well over the century mark. That’s where a Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon.

Rain and storms are looking increasingly likely on Friday.
Rain and storms are looking increasingly likely on Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

Showers and storms do look to be around later tonight and tomorrow. The first half of tomorrow looks wetter than the second half at this point. It’s possible your Friday morning commute to work and school ends up wet; just be sure to check your First Alert Weather app before heading out the door!

More chances for showers and thunderstorms exist this weekend and next week. In all likelihood, no one day will be a washout or feature areawide rain. However, there are going to be a few days with pretty solid coverage of wet weather based on the latest forecast model guidance.

Rain and storms are expected each day starting tomorrow.
Rain and storms are expected each day starting tomorrow.(WSFA 12 News)

The current rain chances are around 50% most afternoons and evenings. It’s likely the exact percentages will shift at least a little bit as we get a better handle on how exactly things will evolve each day. Be sure to continue checking back as we continuously update the forecast!

Temperatures will continue to be hot. Highs will be in the mid-90s most days depending on rain, storms and cloud cover. If your area sees rain earlier in the day before maximum heating can occur it’s likely your highs will be a bit cooler than the mid-90s.

It will feel like the triple digits each day assuming rain and storms don't cool you off.
It will feel like the triple digits each day assuming rain and storms don't cool you off.(WSFA 12 News)

The higher levels of humidity will stick with us heading into next week. This will result in maximum daily heat indices reaching the triple digits in most places starting this afternoon. The hottest days will bring peak heat indices will be between 104 and 109 degrees if your location stays dry into the afternoon hours.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Two Alabama Department of Corrections inmates hit by car, killed while working
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 000 block of West South Boulevard on Aug. 2,...
Juvenile critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are looking for the person who shot a motorist in the 5200 block of Vaughn...
$12,500 reward offered for info on Montgomery roadway shooting
Alabama tax rebate
More money in your pocket: What Alabamians need to know about the upcoming tax rebate checks
Panhandlers who refuse to obey Alabama law enforcement can now face more serious consequences,...
Law targeting panhandling, loitering on Alabama roads now in effect

Latest News

Back to a stormy pattern
Back to a stormy pattern
First Alert 12
First Alert: Sweltering humidity & storms eye return to Alabama
First Alert 12: Tracking a change to the weather pattern as we move toward the weekend.
Tracking a change to the weather pattern as we move toward the weekend.
WSFA meteorologist Tyler Sebree joins us to tell us about the double supermoons we will see in...
Double Supermoon display in August