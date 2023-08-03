A return to above normal rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry weather we have enjoyed so far this week will come to an end over the next 24 hours. That’s because the pattern is shifting to a more active one featuring numerous opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.

Roughly the western half of the area will experience heat indices well over 100 degrees today. (WSFA 12 News)

This will be a result of more moisture, higher levels of humidity and disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It does appear the showers and storms will stay away from Central Alabama today despite previous forecasts mentioning a chance of rain.

Highs will easily push into the middle and upper 90s thanks to the drier forecast. Due to the higher humidity in place, it will feel like it’s over 100 degrees everywhere. Areas generally along and west of I-65 will have heat indices well over the century mark. That’s where a Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon.

Rain and storms are looking increasingly likely on Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Showers and storms do look to be around later tonight and tomorrow. The first half of tomorrow looks wetter than the second half at this point. It’s possible your Friday morning commute to work and school ends up wet; just be sure to check your First Alert Weather app before heading out the door!

More chances for showers and thunderstorms exist this weekend and next week. In all likelihood, no one day will be a washout or feature areawide rain. However, there are going to be a few days with pretty solid coverage of wet weather based on the latest forecast model guidance.

Rain and storms are expected each day starting tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

The current rain chances are around 50% most afternoons and evenings. It’s likely the exact percentages will shift at least a little bit as we get a better handle on how exactly things will evolve each day. Be sure to continue checking back as we continuously update the forecast!

Temperatures will continue to be hot. Highs will be in the mid-90s most days depending on rain, storms and cloud cover. If your area sees rain earlier in the day before maximum heating can occur it’s likely your highs will be a bit cooler than the mid-90s.

It will feel like the triple digits each day assuming rain and storms don't cool you off. (WSFA 12 News)

The higher levels of humidity will stick with us heading into next week. This will result in maximum daily heat indices reaching the triple digits in most places starting this afternoon. The hottest days will bring peak heat indices will be between 104 and 109 degrees if your location stays dry into the afternoon hours.

