Small plane crashes near U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka

A plane has crashed just off U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a small plane crash in the area of U.S. Highway 231 near Jasmine Hill Road.

According to Wetumpka Fire Chief Greg Willis, one person was aboard the aircraft when it went down, though the person is said to have escaped any serious injuries.

The plane’s wreckage is located off the roadway, but traffic in the area is being affected at this time by responding law enforcement units.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

A plane has crashed just off U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
