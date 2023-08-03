WSFA 12 News to host Montgomery candidates forum on Aug. 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery residents will head to the polls to make their choice for city council and mayor on Aug. 22, but before ballots are cast, WSFA 12 News is hosting a forum involving each candidate.

The Montgomery City Elections Candidate Forum will be broadcast on WSFA’s websit, app and social media channels on Aug. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m.

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with several local groups to put on the forum. The partnership includes Faith in Action Alabama, One Montgomery, The League of Women Voters and the Metro Montgomery County NAACP.

The forum will take place in the auditorium at the Alabama Department of Archives and History, and the public is invited to attend. Space is limited, however.

