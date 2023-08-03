Advertise
WSFA 12 News to host Montgomery candidates forum on Aug. 10

Candidates for the city council and mayor's office will be at the forum on Aug. 10
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery residents will head to the polls to make their choice for city council and mayor on Aug. 22, but before ballots are cast, WSFA 12 News is hosting a forum involving each candidate.

The Montgomery City Elections Candidate Forum will be broadcast on WSFA’s websit, app and social media channels on Aug. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m.

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with several local groups to put on the forum. The partnership includes Faith in Action Alabama, One Montgomery, The League of Women Voters and the Metro Montgomery County NAACP.

The forum will take place in the auditorium at the Alabama Department of Archives and History, and the public is invited to attend. Space is limited, however.

