Biscuits take slugfest over M-Braves, 6-5

PEARL, Miss. (WSFA) - The bats woke up for both teams and a slugfest ensued, but it was the Biscuits (52-47) that got the win over the Mississippi Braves (44-54) by a score of 6-5 on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

Cole Wilcox looked to have a solid performance in his 19th start of the season, but an early two-run home run from Drew Lugbauer put Mississippi ahead 2-0 in the first inning. Unfortunately, Wilcox would leave the game before the start of the second due to an injury.

Nick Margevicius threw three scoreless innings to open his first Double-A start of the season, but Montgomery did find some momentum in the fourth. The Biscuits used a pair of RBI-doubles from Tanner Murray and Heriberto Hernandez to tie the game while Evan Edwards put them ahead 3-2 with an RBI-single.

Mississippi responded in the bottom of the inning when Javier Valdes singled to left field and brought in a run. Not long after, Tyler Tolve sent a runner to the plate on a sacrifice fly and put the Braves back in front by a score of 4-3.

Lugbauer extended the deficit to two runs with a solo-shot in the bottom of the fifth, but Edwards responded with a two-run homer of his own in the next frame to tie the game at 5-5. Neither team was able to record a home run in the first three meetings of the series, but both teams managed to combine for three tonight.

Montgomery recorded three consecutive hits to open the eighth inning with Hernandez bringing in a run on an RBI-single. Despite putting runners on first and third with no outs, the Biscuits were unable to bring in another run as they held a 6-5 lead during the final stretch.

Enmanuel Mejia took the mound during the bottom of the inning and struck out five batters to secure the victory plus the save for the Butter and Blue. Graeme Stinson (2-4) earned the win while Domingo Gonzalez (1-3) took the loss as both teams combined for 25 hits in the contest.

Edwards and Hernandez shined for the Biscuits, bringing in five RBIs and recording five combined hits in nine at-bats. The former also surpassed the latter tonight for the team-high in RBIs with 47 on the season, but Hernandez is barely behind with 46.

The Biscuits and the Braves return on Friday, August 4 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Sean Hunley (2-3) for Montgomery against Nolan Kingham (1-0) for Mississippi.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

