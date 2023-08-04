CSU predicting active 2023 hurricane season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest hurricane season outlook for the Atlantic Basin has been released by experts at Colorado State University. It continues to call for an active season overall with 18 named storms forecast to develop.

That number includes the four named storms and the one unnamed subtropical storm that have already occurred this year. A total of nine hurricanes are projected by CSU, of which four are forecast to reach at least category 3 intensity.

Colorado State University is anticipating an active hurricane season. (WSFA 12 News)

These numbers are all above average. An “average” Atlantic hurricane season brings between 14 and 15 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. If the forecast from Colorado State University comes to fruition, it would be the the eighth-consecutive average or above average season.

It’s important to note that this forecast has nothing to do with landfalling storms. It’s possible that every storm stays away from land. It’s also possible to get multiple landfalling storms this season.

What CSU has supplied us with is the probability of at least one major hurricane making landfall along the U.S. coastline.

Colorado State University's updated forecast probabilities for major hurricane incidents this year. (WSFA 12 News/Colorado State Univ.)

There’s a 48% chance of at least one category 3+ hurricane making landfall somewhere along the Continental U.S. coastline. There’s a 25% chance of a major hurricane landfall along the U.S. East Coast. This includes the Florida Peninsula.

CSU projects a 31% chance of at least one major hurricane landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast from Cedar Key, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas. All of these probabilities are above what’s considered to be normal.

Some other numbers projected by CSU to throw your way from the outlook that are not included on any of the graphics above...

90 days with at least one named storm somewhere in the Atlantic Basin (average is 69.4)

35 days with at least one hurricane somewhere in the Atlantic Basin (average is 27)

9 days with at least one major hurricane somewhere in the Atlantic Basin (average is 7.4)

A seasonal accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) total of 160 units (average is 123)

We are approaching the busiest two months of the Atlantic hurricane season. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s important to be prepared for the potential of a landfalling storm as we head into the climatological peak of hurricane season. The two-month stretch from mid-August to mid-October is the typical most active stretch of the year.

Not all storms happen in that 60-day window. We’ve had plenty of storms in May, June, July, early August, late October, and November. It’s just, on average, most of our storms occur between August 15th and October 15th.

There’s no way to tell you when we will see the majority of our storms this year. It’s nearly impossible to pinpoint tropical activity more than a few weeks ahead of time. However, the way things have gone in the past tells us to really pay attention now through about Halloween -- and that definitely includes the Gulf Coast!

