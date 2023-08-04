Huntsville PD Captain promoted to one of the top ranks in Alabama National Guard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer was promoted to one of the top ranks in the Alabama National Guard on Friday.

Huntsville Police Captain Mike Izzo has been with HPD for the last 31 years and was promoted to Brigadier General.

Before Captain Izzo joined the Huntsville Police Department, he served as a Marine and has served a total of 36 years in the military.

His promotion comes as many other military promotions were put on hold by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville but Captain Izzo said his promotion was confirmed before the block.

Governor Kay Ivey officiated the promotion and said she supports everything veterans do for our country.

“Each of you has a special calling for our country and our people are better because of you. Please know that you have a governor who is aware of what you do for our country and I will always have your back,” Ivey said.

Izzo will continue to work as the head of HPD’s Special Operations Division.

