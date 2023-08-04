Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntsville PD Captain promoted to one of the top ranks in Alabama National Guard

Huntsville PD Captain promoted to one of the top ranks in Alabama National Guard
Huntsville PD Captain promoted to one of the top ranks in Alabama National Guard(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer was promoted to one of the top ranks in the Alabama National Guard on Friday.

Huntsville Police Captain Mike Izzo has been with HPD for the last 31 years and was promoted to Brigadier General.

Before Captain Izzo joined the Huntsville Police Department, he served as a Marine and has served a total of 36 years in the military.

His promotion comes as many other military promotions were put on hold by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville but Captain Izzo said his promotion was confirmed before the block.

Governor Kay Ivey officiated the promotion and said she supports everything veterans do for our country.

“Each of you has a special calling for our country and our people are better because of you. Please know that you have a governor who is aware of what you do for our country and I will always have your back,” Ivey said.

Izzo will continue to work as the head of HPD’s Special Operations Division.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two unidentified suspects is placed in a Montgomery police SUV after a chase ended...
Stolen vehicle chase ends with I-85 crash into Montgomery police unit
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Donald Trump calls 3 indictments ‘badge of honor’ in Alabama GOP dinner speech
The Montgomery Police Department’s second chase in just a matter of hours ended with the...
Stolen vehicle chase ends on Vaughn Lane in Montgomery
1 of 3 roundabouts located on Seminole Drive
Roundabouts driving controversy in Montgomery neighborhood
First Alert 12
First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected through the weekend

Latest News

CarFax says hundreds of thousands of Hyundais and Kias still need software upgrades
Autauga County Schools holds employee training ahead of school year
Autauga County Schools holds employee training ahead of school year
Recap of Donald Trump’s speech to Alabama GOP
Recap of Donald Trump’s speech to Alabama GOP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Trump boasts at Alabama fundraiser that he needs ‘one more indictment to close out this election’
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Donald Trump calls 3 indictments ‘badge of honor’ in Alabama GOP dinner speech