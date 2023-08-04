Advertise
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing

A California judge was reportedly arrested Thursday night in connection with his wife's shooting death. (Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge has been arrested in connection with the slaying of his wife, authorities said Friday.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday after police received reports of a shooting in an Anaheim home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, Anaheim police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 72-year-old judge was arrested and taken to jail, police said in a statement. No additional details were released.

Police in Anaheim, California, respond to the scene of a shooting at a judge's home on Thursday...
Police in Anaheim, California, respond to the scene of a shooting at a judge's home on Thursday night.(Source: KABC/CNn)

A message was sent to Anaheim police asking whether Ferguson has an attorney.

Ferguson serves as a judge in a courthouse in the Orange County city of Fullerton. He previously worked in the Orange County District Attorney’s office and prosecuted drug cases, according to the North Orange County Bar Association.

The court declined to provide additional information about the allegations.

“Although no case has been filed with our Court, when appropriate we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations,” Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said in a statement.

