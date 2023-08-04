Major crash on I-85 Northbound
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major crash on I-85 Northbound at exit 4 Friday morning has the right lanes and right shoulder closed.
According to ALGO traffic, people should expect major delays and use caution while traveling through the area.
WSFA was able to find the scene, and it appears to be a two-vehicle accident involving an SUV and a black sedan.
No further details are available at this time.
