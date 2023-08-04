MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major crash on I-85 Northbound at exit 4 Friday morning has the right lanes and right shoulder closed.

According to ALGO traffic, people should expect major delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

Major Crash on I-85 NB @ MP 5 at Exit 4: Perry Hill Rd in Montgomery . Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/etIEMkAyax — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) August 4, 2023

WSFA was able to find the scene, and it appears to be a two-vehicle accident involving an SUV and a black sedan.

An accident is causing heavy delays on I-85 northbound this morning. (WSFA 12 News)

No further details are available at this time.

