Major crash on I-85 Northbound

An accident on I-85 has the right lanes closed on I-85 northbound
An accident on I-85 has the right lanes closed on I-85 northbound(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major crash on I-85 Northbound at exit 4 Friday morning has the right lanes and right shoulder closed.

According to ALGO traffic, people should expect major delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

WSFA was able to find the scene, and it appears to be a two-vehicle accident involving an SUV and a black sedan.

An accident is causing heavy delays on I-85 northbound this morning.
An accident is causing heavy delays on I-85 northbound this morning.(WSFA 12 News)
No further details are available at this time.

