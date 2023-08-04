Advertise
MLB unveils name, logo for 2024 Rickwood Field game

New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
By Tristan Ruppert and WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders came together Thursday afternoon to share the official name of the Major League Baseball game coming to Birmingham’s historic record field next June.

The big game is going to be called the MLB at Rickwood Field and it’s a tribute to the Negro Leagues and the rich history happening in Birmingham and what’s happened over the last several decades in Central Alabama.

Rickwood Field rendering
Rickwood Field rendering(MLB)

There’s going to be several changes to Rickwood Field, extending both the dugouts, making the outfield wall safer, but at the same time, they’re going to be making sure they keep some of the rich history that’s on display consistently at Rickwood Field.

Neighbors react to MLB coming to Birmingham's Rickwood Field

WBRC will work to get more renderings of what they expect the ballpark to look like next year ahead of the game in June.

