Mr Gatti’s Pizza opens in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Mr Gatti’s Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, revealed this week a unique new footprint with its newest location now open in Opelika.

The location of the new restaurant is located at 704 First Ave. in Opelika.

The new concept creates a welcoming environment that seamlessly blends the best of both worlds: a bar-like ambiance that appeals to adults and a warm, family-oriented feel that caters to all age groups.

