Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mr Gatti’s Pizza opens in Opelika

Mr Gatti's Pizza Opelika
Mr Gatti's Pizza Opelika(Source: Mr Gatti's Pizza)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Mr Gatti’s Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, revealed this week a unique new footprint with its newest location now open in Opelika.

The location of the new restaurant is located at 704 First Ave. in Opelika.

The new concept creates a welcoming environment that seamlessly blends the best of both worlds: a bar-like ambiance that appeals to adults and a warm, family-oriented feel that caters to all age groups.

For more information about Mr Gatti’s Pizza Opelika, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane has crashed just off U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka.
Small plane crashes near U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka
One of two unidentified suspects is placed in a Montgomery police SUV after a chase ended...
Stolen vehicle chase ends with I-85 crash into Montgomery police unit
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 000 block of West South Boulevard on Aug. 2,...
Juvenile critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Latest News

Fridays in the Kitchen: Spaghetti and meatballs
Fridays in the Kitchen: Spaghetti and meatballs
Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with...
Maplesville woman using prayer pillow ministry to provide hope
Hundreds of people in Montgomery are on the streets on any given night because they are homeless.
Overcoming Poverty: Montgomery taking steps to address homelessness
The 2023 Point-in-Time count conducted by MACH shows Montgomery County has 155 people in...
Overcoming Poverty: Helping Alabama’s homeless