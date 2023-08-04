Pine Hill asking residents to conserve water

PINE HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - A water treatment issue has prompted the town of Pine Hill to ask its residents to conserve water for the time being.

Mayor Koss Green sent a statement explaining that International Paper, which supplies raw water to the town’s treatment plant, began a shutdown Thursday morning for routine maintenance on the supply lines, but there were unexpected problems.

They mayor said they are asking that water be used conservatively for the next 24 hours because there is a possibility the water in the tanks will run out before the maintenance is complete.

This is not a boil water notice at this point, but Green said that could be forthcoming.

