Roundabouts driving controversy in Montgomery neighborhood

1 of 3 roundabouts located on Seminole Drive
1 of 3 roundabouts located on Seminole Drive(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three new roundabouts were recently placed in Montgomery’s Arrowhead subdivision in the hopes of reducing speeding through the neighborhood. The traffic circles have instead created controversy among homeowners living in the subdivision or the neighboring subdivision of Lake Forest.

“It was clear that this was not well thought out at all,” said Lake Forest resident Jarrod Massey.

Massey drives through Arrowhead to get to his home. He said he believes the roundabouts are too tiny, saying there have been multiple instances where he has seen people struggle to get through them.

“What we see people doing is bypassing it because they can’t maneuver the limited area on one side of this obstacle,” Massey said. “You have people that are continuing to speed through the other side.”

Alex Hood, who lives a few hundred feet from the roundabout that connects Coosada Drive to Seminole Drive, said the roundabouts are a perfect solution to the speeding problem.

“We definitely saw a lot of speeding on Seminole,” Hood said. “A lot of the residents called it Seminole speedway.”

As a first responder, Hood said he prefers the roundabout to speed bumps because emergency vehicles can get through the roundabout without incident.

“I think the biggest suggestion is educating people so they know that the concrete apron around the roundabout is allowed to be driven on,” Hood said.

Massey said he believes there are better solutions than a roundabout, suggesting a four-way stop or a caution light.

WSFA 12 News has contacted Montgomery City Councilman Ed Grimes to learn more about the city’s involvement in bringing the roundabouts to the subdivision. Grimes has yet to respond.

