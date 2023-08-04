Advertise
Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected now through the weekend

Most days - even into next workweek - will bring at least 50% coverage
Elevated August rain chances
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An unseasonably active pattern has settled in here in central Alabama and surrounding areas. Most August days bring a 20% to 40% chance of rain; every day over the next week will feature rain chances above 40%. Showers and storms are already started early this morning out in east Alabama and up closer to Birmingham. Additional showers and thunderstorms will slide in and be around throughout the day. It likely won’t rain everywhere, nor will it rain all day long. But there will be plenty of wet weather on radar over the course of the day.

Rain and storms are likely at times today.
Rain and storms are likely at times today.(WSFA 12 News)

More showers and thunderstorms will impact the area this weekend and throughout next week. In all likelihood, no one day will be a washout or feature areawide rain. However, there will be solid to even high coverage of wet weather most days. It would be wise to have the rain gear handy each day unless the forecast changes.

You'll have to incorporate rain and storms into those weekend plans.
You'll have to incorporate rain and storms into those weekend plans.(WSFA 12 News)

For those interested, the current rain chances in our forecast are around 50-70% most afternoons and evenings. It’s likely the exact percentages will change at least a little bit -- plus or minus 10% -- as we get a better handle on how exactly things will evolve each day.

Temperatures most days will be rather tricky given the wet pattern. Currently the forecast features highs mostly in the middle 90s. You can put an asterisk next to that statement because if your area sees rain, storms or heavier cloud cover you won’t quite reach the mid-90s.

Rain and storms are likely in most spots this weekend and next week.
Rain and storms are likely in most spots this weekend and next week.(WSFA 12 News)

If your location stays dry through the morning and into at least the early afternoon it should be easy to get up into the 93 to 96 range. Just be aware there will probably be a pretty good spread in temperatures across Alabama most days courtesy of rain and thunderstorms.

We’re very confident in the tropical levels of humidity sticking with us into next week. This will result in maximum daily heat indices reaching the triple digits. The hottest days will bring peak heat indices will be between 103 and 108 degrees if your location stays dry into the afternoon hours.

Assuming your area dodges the rain and storms, heat indices will easily be over 100 degrees...
Assuming your area dodges the rain and storms, heat indices will easily be over 100 degrees each day.(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

