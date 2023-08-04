Stolen vehicle chase ends on Vaughn Lane in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery police were led in a second pursuit on Friday when attempting to pull over a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

According to MPD, Friday around 12 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Vaughn Road and Bell Road on a stolen vehicle. They stated that the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

With the assistance of ALEA’s Aviation Unit and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit came to an end in the 1000 block of Vaughn Lane.

MPD stated that one male was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

No further information is available at this time.

