Stolen vehicle chase ends with I-85 crash into Montgomery police unit

A WSFA 12 News photographer captured this video after a police chase ended on Interstate 85 in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released more details surrounding a crash on I-85 northbound Friday morning, saying it was a police pursuit that ended with two suspects in custody.

The chase started around 8:20 a.m. when MPD officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of West Fairview Avenue. MPD spokeswoman Maj. Saba Coleman said the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The suspects fled but crashed into an unmarked MPD patrol vehicle a short time later in the area of I-85 northbound near Perry Hill Road.

Coleman said there were non-life-threatening injuries, but it wasn’t clear if the injuries were to the suspects or to occupants of the MPD unit.

Two unidentified suspects were taken into custody and charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

I-85 was initially closed but has since reopened.

One of two unidentified suspects is placed in a Montgomery police SUV after a chase ended...
One of two unidentified suspects is placed in a Montgomery police SUV after a chase ended Friday with a crash into an unmarked police unit on I-85.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
