Super Bowl champion, Montgomery native to hold football skills camp

Alabama State head coach Reggie Barlow waits to take the field with his team before an NCAA...
Alabama State head coach Reggie Barlow waits to take the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Southern in Montgomery, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Jay Sailors)(Jay Sailors | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery native, Super Bowl champ, former ASU head football coach, and current DC Defenders head coach and general manager Reggie Barlow is holding a football skills camp this weekend.

The Montgomery County Commission announced that they, along with Barlow, have teamed up to host the Reggie Barlow Co-Ed Football Camp this Saturday.

“I am extremely excited about the 1st Co-Ed football camp,” said Coach Reggie Barlow. “We are looking forward to engaging with all our campers. We have some amazing coaches that will teach the campers many football and agility techniques. We are grateful to have the support of the Montgomery County Commission and all the community sponsors.”

The camp will teach Montgomery County youth ages 6-14 various football skills and techniques.

“Honored to help Coach Barlow curate a camp in his hometown that will be filled with learning, teamwork, and fun,” said April Taylor with the SVE Firm. “Campers can expect action-packed training sessions, engaging drills, and valuable life lessons for both on and off the field.”

“Community programs for our youth are essential,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “We are proud to partner with Coach Barlow to host this camp for our Montgomery County youth!”

The camp is set to begin Saturday, August 5, at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Montgomery County Activity Center located at 147 Old School House Road in Grady.

