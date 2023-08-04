Trump set for Friday Montgomery visit for ALGOP’s Summer Dinner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will fly into Alabama’s capital city Friday evening to take part in the Alabama Republican Party’s Summer Dinner, a fundraising event that’s involves the party’s summer leadership meeting.

Trump will headline the fundraising event, set to take place at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Convention Center at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.

A number of the state party members and leaders are expected to be on-hand for the event, including the governor. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is slated to introduce Trump before his expected speech.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will headline the ALGOP's Summer Dinner at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Convention Center on Friday night. (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)

WSFA 12 News will carry the event live on our website, news app and social media sites starting at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“The Alabama Republican Party is excited to have President Trump joining us for an event this summer as he tours across the country talking about his vision for America. The people of Alabama and President Trump have a special relationship, and we’re pleased to be part of bringing him back to our state,” ALGOP Chairman John Wahl said when announcing the visit in June. “

Tickets to the sold out fundraiser varied in price from the $5,000 “Gold Sponsor” to $50,000 for the “Round-Table with President Trump” package.

The packages include:

Gold Sponsor - A table for 8, priority seating, reception passes and sponsor recognition

VIP Photo Click Sponsor - Everything from the Gold package plus a photo with up to four people

Round-Table with President Trump - Everything from VIP package and a round-table experience

Alabama has remained steadfast in its support of Trump, giving him its nine electoral votes during both the 2016 and 2020 election cycles. The former president last visited Alabama in 2021 when he attended the Cullman Trump rally.

Trump’s visit to Alabama comes the day after his historic third criminal indictment and arrest following his 2020 re-election campaign. The former president was indicted on four felony counts on Thursday before a federal judge in Washington, D.C. He’s accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Prior to that, Trump was indicted in June as part of the DOJ’s ongoing investigation into classified documents found at his Florida estate. In that case, Trump is facing 37 counts of mishandling classified documents.

In April, New York prosecutors charged Trump with 34 felony counts in an alleged hush money scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign.

It is widely expected that the former president will soon be indicted in a four case, this one as part of a Georgia prosecutor’s investigation into allegations Trump and allies attempted to overturn that state’s 2020 election results.

Despite mounting legal battles, Trump has pleaded not guilty in each indictment. He and Republican allies have railed against the investigations, calling them political persecution designed to keep him from winning another term in the White House.

The legal battles have done nothing to dent the former president’s standing among the GOP, as polls continue to show him as the commanding frontrunner in the crowded field of candidates seeking the GOP’s nomination for president.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.