Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

CarFax says hundreds of thousands of Hyundais and Kias still need software upgrades

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over 100,000 cars in our state are still in need of a software upgrade to help prevent theft, according to CarFax.

This is while more criminals are breaking into and ransacking cars all across our area. For days now, we’ve been reporting on car break-ins across Central Alabama; some in Etowah County, Cullman County, and Jefferson County.

A woman whose car was stolen in Vestavia Hills shared her experience on Thursday. While it was under different circumstances, it shows there are people out searching for the opportunity and your car could be vulnerable.

Patrick Olsen with CarFax says nationwide, people are learning how to break in and steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars with no key, sometimes just an iPhone charger. He says this is possible because some models made between 2010 and 2022 are without an “immobilizer” which prevents someone without a key to start the car.

Olsen says these software upgrades are only needed for Hyundais and Kias that have a key so if you have a push-to-start, he says you should be okay. Still, it’s better to call your local dealership and double check.

“Absolutely, if you don’t get this fixed, we’ve seen cases from coast to coast in the thousands where people have stolen these cars, very often on joyrides,” he explains. “Unfortunately, in at least eight cases there have been tragic results, resulting in fatalities so it is an important fix to get.”

Olsen says if you’re unsure if your car is one of the thousands still needing to get an upgrade, you can call your Hyundai or Kia dealership. He says it’ll cost you nothing to get the fix.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two unidentified suspects is placed in a Montgomery police SUV after a chase ended...
Stolen vehicle chase ends with I-85 crash into Montgomery police unit
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Donald Trump calls 3 indictments ‘badge of honor’ in Alabama GOP dinner speech
The Montgomery Police Department’s second chase in just a matter of hours ended with the...
Stolen vehicle chase ends on Vaughn Lane in Montgomery
1 of 3 roundabouts located on Seminole Drive
Roundabouts driving controversy in Montgomery neighborhood
First Alert 12
First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected through the weekend

Latest News

Autauga County Schools holds employee training ahead of school year
Autauga County Schools holds employee training ahead of school year
Recap of Donald Trump’s speech to Alabama GOP
Recap of Donald Trump’s speech to Alabama GOP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Trump boasts at Alabama fundraiser that he needs ‘one more indictment to close out this election’
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Donald Trump calls 3 indictments ‘badge of honor’ in Alabama GOP dinner speech