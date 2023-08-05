First Alert: Tracking heat, humidity & scattered rain/storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s shaping up to be a very hot and humid weekend across Central and South Alabama. High temperatures Saturday have soared into the 90s with heat index values in the 100s. The only relief from the heat is in the form of rain that is, widely scattered, across the region.

A few showers and storms will linger through tonight, but they will be hit-or-miss in nature, diminishing after midnight. Temperatures will remain warm, in the 70s with a muggy factor staying high and skies will be partly cloudy, winds will be light to calm.

Sunday will again be hot and humid. Highs will warm into the 90s and heat index values will be in the 100s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will linger into the evening, diminishing in coverage during the night. Lows will hover in the 70s and winds will be light out of the southwest.

More rain and storms are possible on Monday, although coverage will be more limited. Highs Monday will warm into the upper 90s with heat index values in the 100s. A shower or storm will linger into Monday evening, diminishing during the overnight. Lows will hover in the 70s and the muggy meter will remain high.

Any storm we see Sunday and Monday could be strong to severe. Primary threats are gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail. With daily storm chances for the remainder of the week, any storm could be strong with the aforementioned threats, but as of this typing, Sunday and Monday have the best potential for stronger storms.

Tuesday through Saturday of next week will remain hot. Highs during this period of time will remain in the middle 90s under a mix of sun and clouds each day. Factor in the high humidity, and heat index values will likely trip 100 degrees each day.

There is the chance for a shower or storm Tuesday through next weekend. No one day will be a complete washout, as storm activity will be widely scattered in nature. The weather pattern will remain fairly consistent, with heat and humidity aiding in shower and storm development, as pulses of energy move into the region each day.

Overnight, temperatures will remain warm and conditions will stay muggy. Giving us no real relief from the elements, even overnight. Lows will hover in the 70s each night with a shower or storm lingering through the early evening hours. Diminishing in coverage as we push through the nights.

