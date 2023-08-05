Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday.(STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Smith said.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect. A search was ongoing early Saturday, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two unidentified suspects is placed in a Montgomery police SUV after a chase ended...
Stolen vehicle chase ends with I-85 crash into Montgomery police unit
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Donald Trump calls 3 indictments ‘badge of honor’ in Alabama GOP dinner speech
The Montgomery Police Department’s second chase in just a matter of hours ended with the...
Stolen vehicle chase ends on Vaughn Lane in Montgomery
1 of 3 roundabouts located on Seminole Drive
Roundabouts driving controversy in Montgomery neighborhood
First Alert 12
First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected through the weekend

Latest News

A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Great-grandparents die after AC breaks
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Brush fire kills 2 and destroys 9 homes in suburban Tacoma, Washington
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Fire claims 2 lives, destroys multiple homes