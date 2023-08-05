Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face

FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. His death sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice.

Grant Enfinger will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet, making his Cup debut in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.

NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book, without providing details.

“His actions do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Gragson, who is from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two unidentified suspects is placed in a Montgomery police SUV after a chase ended...
Stolen vehicle chase ends with I-85 crash into Montgomery police unit
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Donald Trump calls 3 indictments ‘badge of honor’ in Alabama GOP dinner speech
The Montgomery Police Department’s second chase in just a matter of hours ended with the...
Stolen vehicle chase ends on Vaughn Lane in Montgomery
1 of 3 roundabouts located on Seminole Drive
Roundabouts driving controversy in Montgomery neighborhood
First Alert 12
First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected through the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
A person jumps on the top of a car as someone kicks in the window near Union Square park,...
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC
A vigil was held for 10 dogs that died after overheating while traveling from an airport in...
Vigil held for 10 dogs that died of heatstroke
A mother was killed in Las Vegas by a suspected drunken driver who has since been released from...
‘This is our justice system?’: Mother killed in DUI crash, suspect released on bail