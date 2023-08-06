Montgomery Riverfront brawl leads to multiple arrests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on Saturday has led to multiple arrests.

According to Montgomery police, around 7 p.m., units responded to the 200 block of Coosa Street about a disturbance. At the scene, they located a large group of people engaged in a physical altercation.

A video sent in by a viewer shows the fight just feet from the water. A witness claims it started because a pontoon boat was blocking the dock where a riverboat was trying to park. Soon after, police arrived at the scene.

A WSFA 12 News crew saw people in handcuffs. MPD says several people have been detained and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. No further information has been made available for release at this time.

