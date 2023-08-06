Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery woman fears dead tree on neighboring property could damage home

A woman living in a West Montgomery neighborhood has been asking the property owner next door to cut down a dead tree for two months.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A West Montgomery woman has tried to convince the property owner next door to cut down a dead tree.

Luella Harrison has lived on Gateway Drive for over four decades, but within the last two months, she has seen limbs from that dead tree fall in her yard, damaging her property.

The property owner was renting out the home prior to the tenants moving out, who have also expressed concern.

“It’s no response from him like he just doesn’t care about it,” Harrison said. “We’ve had to repair that fence about four times within two months because every time a limb falls it would be so heavy that it would take the fence down.”

Repairs have been costly for the 72-year-old woman and her husband, who has been doing the repairs himself.

Harrison has contacted the city of Montgomery for help, saying that a person from the Forestry Commission has declared the tree dead.

District Four Councilwoman Audrey Graham said she is working with the city on resolving the matter before the entire tree falls on a home or a person.

“I’ve been trying to push from the city end to see if there’s anything we can do to rectify this,” Graham said. “I just wouldn’t have Ms. Harrison and her family to continue to live in danger, knowing that this tree could fall at any minute.”

The city has issued a letter to the property owner and gave them a set number of days to cut down the tree. If the owner refuses to comply, the city council can issue an abatement order that would allow the city to cut down the tree and charge the owner.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two unidentified suspects is placed in a Montgomery police SUV after a chase ended...
Stolen vehicle chase ends with I-85 crash into Montgomery police unit
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Donald Trump calls 3 indictments ‘badge of honor’ in Alabama GOP dinner speech
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
New K-9 in Opelika City Schools
New K-9 in Opelika City Schools
The Montgomery Police Department’s second chase in just a matter of hours ended with the...
Stolen vehicle chase ends on Vaughn Lane in Montgomery

Latest News

A woman living in a West Montgomery neighborhood has been asking the property owner next door...
Montgomery woman says she has dealt with debris from neighbor's tree for months
A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on Saturday has led to multiple arrests.
Montgomery Riverfront brawl leads to multiple arrests
A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on Saturday has led to multiple arrests.
Montgomery Riverfront brawl leads to multiple arrests
The Southern Poverty Law Center teamed up with several local artists and organizations to host...
SPLC hosts 'Art is Activism' block party in Montgomery