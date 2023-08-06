Montgomery woman fears dead tree on neighboring property could damage home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A West Montgomery woman has tried to convince the property owner next door to cut down a dead tree.

Luella Harrison has lived on Gateway Drive for over four decades, but within the last two months, she has seen limbs from that dead tree fall in her yard, damaging her property.

The property owner was renting out the home prior to the tenants moving out, who have also expressed concern.

“It’s no response from him like he just doesn’t care about it,” Harrison said. “We’ve had to repair that fence about four times within two months because every time a limb falls it would be so heavy that it would take the fence down.”

Repairs have been costly for the 72-year-old woman and her husband, who has been doing the repairs himself.

Harrison has contacted the city of Montgomery for help, saying that a person from the Forestry Commission has declared the tree dead.

District Four Councilwoman Audrey Graham said she is working with the city on resolving the matter before the entire tree falls on a home or a person.

“I’ve been trying to push from the city end to see if there’s anything we can do to rectify this,” Graham said. “I just wouldn’t have Ms. Harrison and her family to continue to live in danger, knowing that this tree could fall at any minute.”

The city has issued a letter to the property owner and gave them a set number of days to cut down the tree. If the owner refuses to comply, the city council can issue an abatement order that would allow the city to cut down the tree and charge the owner.

