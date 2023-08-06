Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville police conducting homicide investigation

Prattville police Chief Mark Thompson confirmed that the body of a young, Black male was found in the area of Sadie Circle and Covered Bridge Parkway.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Sunday afternoon.

Prattville police Chief Mark Thompson confirmed that the body of a young, Black male was found in the area of Sadie Circle and Covered Bridge Parkway.

No additional details have been made available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on Saturday has led to multiple arrests.
Montgomery Riverfront brawl leads to multiple arrests
One of two unidentified suspects is placed in a Montgomery police SUV after a chase ended...
Stolen vehicle chase ends with I-85 crash into Montgomery police unit
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Donald Trump calls 3 indictments ‘badge of honor’ in Alabama GOP dinner speech
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
New K-9 in Opelika City Schools
New K-9 in Opelika City Schools

Latest News

A woman living in a West Montgomery neighborhood has been asking the property owner next door...
Montgomery woman says she has dealt with debris from neighbor's tree for months
A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on Saturday has led to multiple arrests.
Montgomery Riverfront brawl leads to multiple arrests
Several people were detained Saturday after a brawl at the Montgomery Riverfront.
Several people detained after brawl at Montgomery Riverfront
Prattville police Chief Mark Thompson confirmed that the body of a young, Black male was found...
Prattville police conducting homicide investigation