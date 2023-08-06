Prattville police conducting homicide investigation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Sunday afternoon.

Prattville police Chief Mark Thompson confirmed that the body of a young, Black male was found in the area of Sadie Circle and Covered Bridge Parkway.

No additional details have been made available at this time.

