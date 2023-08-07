Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dangerous heat today with storms around all week

Unseasonably high rain and storm chances are expected most days through the weekend
Extreme heat today, storms all week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Boy was it hot yesterday! Sunday was officially the hottest day of the year with a high temperature of 99 degrees. It was the humidity that made it unbearable though. The heat index peaked just shy of 120 degrees!

It will feel like it's as hot as 110 to 118 degrees today.
It will feel like it's as hot as 110 to 118 degrees today.(WSFA 12 News)

That kind of heat and humidity will be around again today. Highs will soar to near 100 degrees with peak afternoon heat indices between 110 and 118 degrees. That is why everyone is under an Excessive Heat Warning all day long.

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance of storms will be east of I-65 like we saw yesterday. Any storms we see could produce strong to damaging wind gusts, very heavy rain and plenty of lightning.

The heat backs off a little bit for the remainder of the week with temperatures staying in the lower and middle 90s. This should keep peak indices between 100 and 110 each day. That’s at least a little better, right? It’ll still be excessively hot unless your location gets rain to cool you off.

Showers and storms are a good bet this week, especially Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Showers and storms are a good bet this week, especially Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately the rain chances are running pretty high most days. Today’s chance is around 40%, but rain and storm coverage bumps up to 60% both tomorrow and Wednesday. A mainly dry day is looking likely Thursday before we see two more days with high-end rain chances.

Friday has a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms and Saturday has a 50% chance. By August standards these are all above normal. Even so, this does not mean you are guaranteed to see rain on any given day. It also doesn’t mean it will rain all day long.

The heat will back off a little bit after today with rain and storms around all week.
The heat will back off a little bit after today with rain and storms around all week.(WSFA 12 News)

Most days will bring a passing shower or storm to upwards of a couple of wet hours throughout the day. That’s generally what we’re expecting through the workweek and upcoming weekend. No canceling of outdoor plans is necessary at this point in time!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on Saturday has led to multiple arrests.
Montgomery Riverfront brawl leads to multiple arrests
Prattville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Sunday...
Prattville homicide investigation underway after body found
The large tree was declared dead by the Montgomery Forestry Commission, but the property owner...
Montgomery woman fears dead tree on neighboring property could damage home
The pop-up event will run from Aug. 7 through Aug. 11.
Montgomery Regional Airport hosting TSA PreCheck enrollment pop-up
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking heat, humidity & scattered rain/storm chances

Latest News

Extreme heat today, storms all week
Extreme heat today, storms all week
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking heat, humidity & scattered rain/storm chances
First Alert 12: Quick look at your Sunday night forecast. Plus what you can expect for the work...
Quick look at your Sunday night forecast. Plus what you can expect for the work & school week ahead.
First Alert 12: Excessive Heat and humidity in the forecast today, along with the chance for...
Excessive Heat and humidity in the forecast today, along with the chance for strong storms.