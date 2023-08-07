Dangerous heat today with storms around all week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Boy was it hot yesterday! Sunday was officially the hottest day of the year with a high temperature of 99 degrees. It was the humidity that made it unbearable though. The heat index peaked just shy of 120 degrees!

It will feel like it's as hot as 110 to 118 degrees today. (WSFA 12 News)

That kind of heat and humidity will be around again today. Highs will soar to near 100 degrees with peak afternoon heat indices between 110 and 118 degrees. That is why everyone is under an Excessive Heat Warning all day long.

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance of storms will be east of I-65 like we saw yesterday. Any storms we see could produce strong to damaging wind gusts, very heavy rain and plenty of lightning.

The heat backs off a little bit for the remainder of the week with temperatures staying in the lower and middle 90s. This should keep peak indices between 100 and 110 each day. That’s at least a little better, right? It’ll still be excessively hot unless your location gets rain to cool you off.

Showers and storms are a good bet this week, especially Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately the rain chances are running pretty high most days. Today’s chance is around 40%, but rain and storm coverage bumps up to 60% both tomorrow and Wednesday. A mainly dry day is looking likely Thursday before we see two more days with high-end rain chances.

Friday has a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms and Saturday has a 50% chance. By August standards these are all above normal. Even so, this does not mean you are guaranteed to see rain on any given day. It also doesn’t mean it will rain all day long.

The heat will back off a little bit after today with rain and storms around all week. (WSFA 12 News)

Most days will bring a passing shower or storm to upwards of a couple of wet hours throughout the day. That’s generally what we’re expecting through the workweek and upcoming weekend. No canceling of outdoor plans is necessary at this point in time!

