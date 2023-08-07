Honoring the life of Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Compassionate, loyal, and selfless. Three of many words used to describe Sorenson, the big teddy bear everyone knew as Bubba. His loved ones said they are going to miss his vibrance, kindness and the “Bubba bear hugs.”

The memorial for Zachary James Sorenson was Saturday, August 5 at First Baptist Church of Opelika. The Opelika Firefighter-Paramedic lost his life back on July 24 in a single car crash.

Tears and laughter roared through First Baptist Church of Opelika for the homegoing service of Sorenson, and “If I Don’t Make it Back” by Tracy Lawrence played in the background of the service.

A close friend shared that Bubba once said he didn’t want any crying at his funeral.

“He was a very caring person, and just thought the world of him. Always a smile on his face, just a happy little guy who made you feel better, and he did a wonderful job here at Opelika,” retired chief of the Opelika Fire Department, James Morgan, said.

The current fire chief, Shane Boyd, said he was a remarkable firefighter, one who could lead with a doubt.

Former fire chief of the Opelika Fire Department, Byron Prather, hired Sorenson.

“We didn’t have no bunker gear big enough to fit Bubba, and that was his nickname was Bubba. Then, come to find out he had a bigger heart than he was a person, and he was loved by everybody.” he said.

“A kid that just came in and wanted to be a firefighter. Full of energy, and it blossomed into a career with Opelika. He continued with us and made promotions and was a lieutenant with us. We’re going to miss him he’s a valuable part to our department and a lot of other departments in this area,” said Captain Tom Peavey of Southwest Volunteer Fire Department.

Peavy said Bubba would do anything he was asked and more.

“It just didn’t matter. Whether it was with Southwest, Farmville or Opelika, he would go over and beyond what he needed to necessarily do or what was asked of him,” he said.

Sorenson’s oldest brother Alex said, “there is no other man he would respect and admire more” than his little brother Bubba.

Opelika, Southwest, Farmville and neighboring fire departments laid the cattle farmer, strongman, firefighter-medic to rest at Green Hill Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.