Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report

Robert Shiver, a Thomasville insurance executive, hired a detective to track his wife in the Bahamas because he suspected her of cheating.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The husband allegedly targeted in an assassination plot hired a private investigator to track his wife, a Dothan pageant queen, and then confronted her lover, the New York Post reported this weekend.

Facing charges are Lindsay Shiver, 36, and her 28-year-old lover Terrance Bethel.

Also charged is Faron Newbold, who investigators say would have carried out the plot to kill Robert Shiver, a prominent South Georgia businessman.

While her two alleged accomplices are free on bond, Shiver remains behind bars in Nassau on $100,000 bail.

Reports: Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report

The Post’s shocking article reported that Robert Shiver, a Thomasville insurance executive, hired a detective to track his wife in the Bahamas because he suspected her of cheating. After apparently receiving photos he confronted Bethel, who he sarcastically thanked for confirming his suspicions, the Post reported.

Robert and Lindsay Shiver’s marital issues have become the topic of a media-feeding frenzy after police say they uncovered the unsuccessful murder plot while investigating a rinky-dink burglary at the Abaco bar where Bethel worked.

Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Her husband played college football at Auburn as a team captain. Following his 2008 graduation, he had a brief pro career with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to multiple reports, Lindsay Shiver will post bail this week but must remain in the Bahamas.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Convicted murderer escapes from Staton Prison in Elmore
Prattville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Sunday...
Prattville homicide investigation underway after body found
Montgomery firefighters battle an early morning house fire.
Montgomery firefighters battle early morning house fire
More heat and humidity, but some days feature a higher coverage of rain!
Dangerous heat today with storms around all week

Latest News

Morning Smile: ASU Football players first day of fall camp photos
New school year, new building for Tallassee High School students
Tallassee High School kicks off the year with a new building
State health leaders share insight into first approved pill to help treat postpartum depression
MPS, ASU work together on active shooter training
MPS, ASU work together on active shooter training