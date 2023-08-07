Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man struck, killed by lightning at Florence Industrial Park

(Source: Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by lightning on Monday afternoon.

The Florence Police Department, EMS and Florence Fire responded to the call on Kendall Drive in the Florence Industrial Park.

According to FPD, the 28-year-old worker had been struck and killed by the storm’s lightning strike in the parking lot.

Officials are withholding his name as they work to notify his family.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Convicted murderer escapes from Staton Prison in Elmore
Prattville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Sunday...
Prattville homicide investigation underway after body found
The large tree was declared dead by the Montgomery Forestry Commission, but the property owner...
Montgomery woman fears dead tree on neighboring property could damage home
The pop-up event will run from Aug. 7 through Aug. 11.
Montgomery Regional Airport hosting TSA PreCheck enrollment pop-up

Latest News

MPS, ASU work together on active shooter training
MPS, ASU work together on active shooter training
MPS is partnering with Alabama State University to hold active shooter training ahead of the...
MPS, ASU work together on active shooter training
WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts spoke to the system's superintendent about how they are moving...
Tallapoosa County Schools begin new school year
The Montgomery Regional Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event through Aug. 11.
Montgomery Regional Airport hosts TSA PreCheck enrollment
Scammers have found a new way to target U.S. veterans, including the hundreds of thousands...
AARP warns of new scam targeting Alabama veterans