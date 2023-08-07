Montgomery firefighters battle early morning house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Firefighters in Montgomery battled an early morning house fire on Plum Street.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, on Monday morning, around 5:42 a.m., Engine 6, Engine 7, Truck 42, Rescue 90, and Car 31 responded to the 2600 block of Plum St. on a possible structure fire.

MF/R stated that once on the scene, units found a vacant single-story residential home with heavy smoke and flames. Authorities declared it a W3 working fire. An exterior defense attack was initiated, and crews followed inside once the incident was deemed safe. Both primary and secondary searches were completed, and the all-clear was given.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations. No further information is available at this time.

